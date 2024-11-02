Angel Reese Responds to Sky Coaching Hire With One Letter
Angel Reese was very notably not happy when the Chicago Sky dismissed her only professional head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Which also led to some speculation about whether her relationship with the organization had become turbulent.
However, it appears any of those fears have been put to rest upon the Sky hiring Weatherspoon's replacement. Tyler Marsh, who was an assistant coach and specialized in player development for the Las Vegas Aces, will be taking over the reins in Chicago.
A move Reese seems to be fully on board with. Angel posted one letter on X amid the breaking news of the hiring, simply writing, "W.". To be clear, Reese didn't even specify what she was referencing, but it would be a real stretch to imagine it was anything but a cosign of her new coach given the timing.
Reese has good reason to be excited since Marsh has been an admirer from afar. Old comments from her new coach have resurfaced that show he is both a fan of the Sky's attitude and has observed Reese's game closely, even back to her days at LSU.
Of course Reese's rebounding instincts are already top notch, but her offensive game could use some refining. So getting a coach who helped develop league MVP A'ja Wilson can only be a boost to the rest of her career.
Marsh will also need to focus on Kamilla Carodoso and other members of the Sky roster. Especially since the reported criticism of his predecessor was that she catered too much to certain players. And he certainly has his work cut out for him since the team struggled mightily to close last season.
Still, it's easy to see why Reese and the rest of the squad would see the hire as a win.