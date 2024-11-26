Angel Reese Claps Back at 'Hating' Fan Over Missed Layups Criticism
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese certainly receives just as (if not more) criticism than any other player in women's basketball.
The most common source of fuel for critics (or "haters", in other words) this season was the 22-year-old's sub-par shooting percentage while close to the basket.
There's no question that Reese struggled at times to finish what might seem like rather easy layups in her first season of professional basketball. But it's also easy to forget that she has a ton of developing still to do, and is surely working tirelessly this offseason to address that short-range shooting shortcoming.
Usually, Reese does a solid job of letting criticism go unnoticed. But the Sky superstar found the time on Tuesday to clap back at one fan.
Reese initially replied to an X poll from December 2023 that showed nearly 65% of voters predicting she wouldn't be a first round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft (which she was) by writing, "appreciate you bookiesss🙈".
This prompted a response from another X user, who commented to Reese writing, "U realize u can’t make a lay up on the first try most times, right".
"do you realize I got drafted 7th in my class while “missing layups” as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year & was STILL a all star and that was the worst you’ll ever see me??? or you just laid up with your dog at home hating Adam??" Reese wrote in a scathing response to this X user.
Clearly Reese has heard all the shooting-centric criticism directed her way, and is tired it continuing to let it slide.