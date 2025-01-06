NCAA Women's College Basketball National Player of the Year: Early Power Rankings
Hoops fans have already been treated to several great matchups and many spectacular individual performances thus far during the women's college basketball season; which makes narrowing down the contenders for National Player of the Year a difficult endeavor.
As is the case with any rankings list like this, some deserving players will be left off. For instance, it was almost painful not to include Olivia Miles of Notre Dame in the top five. She shouldn't be punished for having a terrific teammate, and if she continues her all-around wizardry as a lead guard, she will surely take someone's spot.
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson is among the other players to look out for, but the Tigers will need to face some stiffer competition first. They do have Tennessee and South Carolina coming up on the schedule.
Without further adieu, here are the current top contenders in this early version of player power rankings.
5. Ta'Niya Latson: Florida State
Ta'Niya Latson has flown mostly under the radar this season, but she deserves recognition for what she has done for the Seminoles. Latson is currently leading the country in scoring at almost 28 points per game. Where she winds up by the end of the year will likely be largely dependent on how Florida State does in the stronger part of its schedule. However, her production to this point should not go unnoticed.
4. Paige Bueckers: UConn
UConn fans can breathe a sigh of relief that Bueckers appears to be okay after an injury scare Sunday against Villanova. Paige has been the subject of much conversation this season given she is the presumptive number one pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft and since the Huskies have lost the most high-profile games they've played, her performance has come under scrutiny. Still, despite any pleas to see her be more aggressive, Bueckers remains the head of the snake for UConn and has been very efficient to this juncture as a scorer and playmaker.
3. Lauren Betts: UCLA
Betts has previously called for UCLA to get some respect. And given the Bruins are ranked first in the country and handed South Carolina its only loss, her ask was certainly a fair one. Betts has been a dominant presence inside, commanding the attention of defenses and putting up monster numbers regardless. She is nearly averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 61.5% from the floor. Meaning the ceiling is very high for where she and her team can wind up.
2. JuJu Watkins: USC
Watkins was the most celebrated player coming into the season, along with Bueckers. And JuJu is living up to the hype. She got the best of the head-to-head matchup with the UConn star and it's impossible not to salivate at her potential given her scoring prowess at her size. If there's one knock on Watkins it is that her shot selection and field goal percentage could stand to improve a bit, but that's nitpicking considering what she's already doing for the Trojans. Watkins has scored at least 20 points in 13 consecutive contests.
1. Hannah Hidalgo: Notre Dame
Hidalgo has fairly clearly been the best player in the country to this point. Not only does the Irish star do something to excite fans nearly every game, but she has stood out the most in the biggest matchups of the season. Hidalgo won her showdowns with both Bueckers and Watkins and Notre Dame has those victories over UConn and USC, as well as wins over Texas and North Carolina. Hidalgo's competitive fire cannot be ignored and her production matches it. She is posting 25.9 points and 4 steals per contest in getting it done on both ends.