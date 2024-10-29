Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Ditches Bombshell Personal Appearance Change After One Day

Chicago Sky icon Angel Reese is already over a new look of hers that had taken social media by storm.

Grant Young

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been busy during her first WNBA offseason.

In addition to likely spending time honing her skillset on the basketball court, the 22-year-old former LSU Tigers standout has attended multiple NFL games (and appeared to be a good luck charm for whichever team she was rooting for), has appeared at fashion shows, and is continuing to make waves with every new episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.

Reese kept this streak of being out and about alive on Monday, as she made an appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards that were held in New York City.

While it's not surprising to see Reese attend another fashion show, the hairstyle she showed up with turned social media upside down.

Reese showed up as a blonde for the event, which had some deeming her look a "blonde bombshell".

Reese was clearly feeling this new look, as she went viral on Tuesday for posting a series of photos on X of her repping the blonde hair with the caption, "I could be all the way covered & STILL giving sexy."

However, Reese didn't seem to like the new look enough to keep it going, as a TikTok she posted on Tuesday evening showed that the 22-year-old had already changed back to her natural dark hair color.

Fans in her comments section seem to be upset that their beloved Sky standout didn't stick with the blonde look for a bit longer. Then again, one reason they love Reese is because she doesn't listen to the outside noise and always does what she thinks is right.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News