Angel Reese Ditches Bombshell Personal Appearance Change After One Day
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been busy during her first WNBA offseason.
In addition to likely spending time honing her skillset on the basketball court, the 22-year-old former LSU Tigers standout has attended multiple NFL games (and appeared to be a good luck charm for whichever team she was rooting for), has appeared at fashion shows, and is continuing to make waves with every new episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.
Reese kept this streak of being out and about alive on Monday, as she made an appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards that were held in New York City.
While it's not surprising to see Reese attend another fashion show, the hairstyle she showed up with turned social media upside down.
Reese showed up as a blonde for the event, which had some deeming her look a "blonde bombshell".
Reese was clearly feeling this new look, as she went viral on Tuesday for posting a series of photos on X of her repping the blonde hair with the caption, "I could be all the way covered & STILL giving sexy."
However, Reese didn't seem to like the new look enough to keep it going, as a TikTok she posted on Tuesday evening showed that the 22-year-old had already changed back to her natural dark hair color.
Fans in her comments section seem to be upset that their beloved Sky standout didn't stick with the blonde look for a bit longer. Then again, one reason they love Reese is because she doesn't listen to the outside noise and always does what she thinks is right.