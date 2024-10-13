Angel Reese Is Proving to Be the NFL's Greatest Good Luck Charm
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has leaned into her NFL fandom during this WNBA offseason.
The 22-year-old former LSU Tigers standout has attended NFL games in four consecutive weeks. Three weekends ago, Reese was present at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Los Angeles. Two weekends ago, she attended the game between her hometown Baltimore Ravens team and the Buffalo Bills (where she was given impressive praise from Baltimore safety Marlon Humphery). And the "Chi Barbie" was at the Chicago Bears game against the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
Reese kept the train rolling by being at Baltimore's game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Baltimore emerged with a hard-fought 30-23 win over Washington with Reese watching. And after the game, an intriguing note about Reese's NFL fandom was made apparent on social media.
The Sporting News' X account posted a photo of the scores at three of the four NFL games Reese has been to, showing that the team she supported (the Ravens in two of the games and the Chicago Bears in the third) at every one has won.
The aforementioned 49ers vs. Rams game isn't included because she didn't seem to be favoring either of the two teams. Therefore, Reese seems to be a good luck charm for her favorite squads.
Despite making her Baltimore allegiance clear, Reese also showed love to Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels (both of whom went to LSU) and took a selfie video with Daniels' mom.
While the Chicago Bears are on bye next week, perhaps we'll see Reese try to keep her winning streak of support alive when the Ravens play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday.