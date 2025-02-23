Angel Reese Fights Tears Addressing Her Role as 'Inspiration' After Unrivaled Game
Love her, hate her, or anything in between, it's impossible to deny the mark that Angel Reese has left (and will continue to leave) on women's basketball.
Angel became a superstar during her time in college with the LSU Tigers and has since expanded that superstardom tenfold. Her larger-than-life personality combined with her impressive success in the WNBA and Unrivaled over the past year has brought a ton of attention her way.
Not all of this attention is positive. However, a lot of it is — especially among young female fans who see Reese as a role model and an inspiration for what they can accomplish in their own lives.
This being conveyed to Reese while she spoke with the media after her Rose BC team's Unrivaled win on February 21 elicited an emotional response from the 22-year-old.
"There's so many girls today wearing Angel Reese jerseys. How does it feel now that you're the girl that people look up to?" A reporter asked Reese, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media.
"Yeah, super inspiring. It's so much I can say. But like, I think for me to keep going, it's hard," Reese responded while seemingly holding back tears. "It is hard. To live my life isn't easy. And I don't want to get emotional, but that's why I put the work in every day, because there are little girls that look up to me, there are college girls that look up to me.
"Just being able to be an inspiration every day, so that's why I try to keep going through all the negativity. At 22, it's hard living this life. But I'm grateful, I'm blessed, and I'm lucky to be around this group and being here at Unrivaled has just been the best thing for me," she added.
Major props to Reese for understanding her impact and how important it is that she keeps pushing forward, despite any criticism she may receive along the way.