Does Caitlin Clark Lead WNBA in Technical Fouls? Here's Who Has Picked Up the Most

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark picked up the fifth technical foul of her 2026 WNBA season during the Fever's June 22 game against the Phoenix Mercury, after she got tangled up with Mercury forward (and former Fever player) DeWanna Bonner in the second half of that game.

Five players received technicals in the aftermath, with one being Clark, who said the referee told her she picked it up for "clapping".

As a result, Clark is now tied with Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese for the most technicals in the league this season. After these two, Kahleah Copper has four technical fouls, then Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham, Bonner's fiancée and teammate Alyssa Thomas (both of whom picked up technicals in the same exchange as Clark and Bonner on Monday), Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve all have three technical fouls.

For what it's worth, the Fever tried to appeal Clark's technical foul on Monday night with the hopes of it getting rescinded. Reports indicate that the league hasn't yet come to a decision on this, but a final verdict should be determined soon, with the Fever and Mercury set to meet again Wednesday night.

Another update from the #WNBA:



A spokesman said that when they told me #Fever star Caitlin Clark’s technical foul “was not rescinded,” that was the information they were working with at the time.



Now, they say the appeal is ongoing. No final decision just yet. Statement below. https://t.co/SXKbZ6Ple1 pic.twitter.com/mbwLUQpbVv — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 24, 2026

The Fever will surely be hoping that this fifth technical foul is rescinded, because Clark is already trending towards getting suspended if she continues racking up technicals this year.

WNBA players receive a one-game suspension once they reach eight technical fouls in a season. After that, they receive an additional one-game suspension for each technical foul they tally.

Regardless of whether the technical foul from Monday is rescinded, Clark (and Angel Reese) are on pace to have double-digit technical fouls this year, which would mean them missing multiple games with suspensions. Indiana can't afford Clark missing time, given how important she is to their offense, and Atlanta would lose their best forward if Reese had to sit out because of a suspension.

Stephanie White Wants Caitlin Clark To Be 'More Aware' of Technical Fouls

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke to the media after Monday's loss and was asked about Clark being more cognizant of accruing technical fouls because of her on-court antics.

"She's gotta be aware, certainly. I think there are some that we could do without. There are natural things that happen, the energy the game creates when you do get those. But there are some that we can be a little more in control. And so yes, we'll continue to remind her. And I think she has to have an awareness," White said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube channel.

Clark certainly didn't agree with getting a technical in this instance. But the bottom line is that whether or not she agrees with the calls is irrelevant. She'll need to find a way to avoid getting tee'd up if she doesn't want to miss games down the stretch.