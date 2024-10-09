Angel Reese Provides Injury Update Amid Busy WNBA Offseason
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been seen showing up at multiple sporting events since her first WNBA season ended.
The most notable of these have been NFL games, as she has attended three professional football games over the last three weeks. Three weekends ago, she was present at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Los Angeles. Two weekends weekend ago, she attended the Baltimore Ravens' home game against the Buffalo Bills (where she was praised by Ravens standout defender Marlon Humphrey). And this past Sunday, she supported her new home city by being at the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game in Chicago.
All the while, Reese — who had surgery last month to repair a hairline fracture in her wrist, which cut her rookie season short by a few games — could be seen wearing a brace on her left hand.
However, an update that Reese provided on Wednesday means that the 22-year-old will have one less problem to deal with this fall.
"my hand brace is finally off. the hiding my brace with my bags era is OFFICIALLY OVER😭," Reese wrote on X.
Reese is referring to how she was called out by fans a few weeks back for always hiding her hand brace behind the bags she was carrying.
The former LSU Tiger not needing to wear a brace anymore shows that she's recovering well from the wrist surgery, and appears on track to be fully healthy when the Unrivaled League begins in January 2025.