Angel Reese Reveals Sky Relationship Goal With Hailey Van Lith
The Chicago Sky selecting former Louisville, LSU, and then TCU Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith with the No.11 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft mean that Van Lith would get to reunite with Sky superstar Angel Reese, who she played at LSU with during the 2023-24 NCAA season.
When asked about getting to reunite with Reese in her post-draft press conference, Van Lith said, "I'm just excited to get to be around her again. I think we have a lot of similarities on how we carry ourselves and our mindset on what's important to us. And she's a dog, man.
"She turns up the intensity of everybody around her, so I'm excited to be in that environment again where she can pull more out of me than I think I have," Van Lith continued.
Reese appears equally excited about playing with Van Lith. And after the Sky's first WNBA training camp practice on Sunday, Reese detailed the type of relationship she's trying to have with her teammate.
"I'm not a vet yet, but just staying poised. I mean, I know a lot of pressure is probably on her from the outside, I know how it is. Being the big name, coming to town," Reese said of Van Lith, per an X post from Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun Times.
"Me and Hailey have a great relationship. I love her, and just being able to be here for her in this moment, because last year was tough for me because I didn't have a lot of vets," Reese continued. "So just being that 'big sister'... to her this year is super important for her."
It will be fun for Chicago (and LSU) fans to see how Reese's "big sister" relationship goal with Van Lith translates to success on the basketball court.