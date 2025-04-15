Angel Reese's 1-Word Reaction to Sky's Hailey Van Lith WNBA Draft Pick Says It All
The 2025 WNBA Draft is underway, and there haven't been a ton of surprises through the first round.
As everybody knew would happen, the Dallas Wings selected former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the draft's No. 1 pick. After that, all of the other top names includes in this draft (such as Domonique Malonga, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Aneesah Morrow) all began going off the board.
One of the more compelling questions was what the Chicago Sky were going to do with their two consecutive picks at the No. 10 and No. 11 spots, respectively.
With this No. 10 pick, the Sky selected Ajša Sivka, a Slovenian forward who isn't super well-known in the women's basketball community quite yet. But then Chicago drafted beloved former TCU Horned Frogs star guard Hailey Van Lith with their No. 11 pick, which is something many were hoping for.
One of the many reasons why people were hoping Chicago would take Van Lith is so that she could reunite with star forward Angel Reese, whom she played with on the LSU Tigers during the 2023-24 NCAA season.
And it didn't take Reese long to make her opinion about her team drafting Van Lith known, as she made an X post that read, "yes yes yes" just a few moments after Van Lith was taken.
Reese then made a subsequent post that read, "We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk🫣," which is a reference to LSU losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
It will be awesome to see these two icons sharing the court in Chicago together next season.