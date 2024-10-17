Angel Reese Reveals 'Wild' Caitlin Clark Comment Fan Made After Rejected Request
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese made waves within the women's basketball community when she announced her new "Unapologetically Angel" podcast at the end of August.
Since that announcement was made, Reese has come out with seven podcast episodes; all of which have seemed to go viral for some reason or another.
Last week, Reese's special guest Kayla Nicole (who is best known for being NFL superstar Travis Kelce's ex) spent a lot of the podcast discussing aspects of Nicole and Kelce's relationship — which drew the ire of pop icon Taylor Swift's fanbase because Swift is now dating Kelce.
Reese didn't seem too torn up about the controversial episode. It clearly didn't slow her podcast down, as another "Unapologetically Angel" episode dropped on Thursday between Reese and rapper GloRilla.
At one point in the podcast, Reese and GloRilla discussed some of the wildest encounters they've had with supposed "fans". And Reese's answer had to do with Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
"Sometimes I be busy and I can't sign everything," Reese told GloRilla. "One man, he was like, 'That's why you not rookie of the year. And that white girl is better than you.'"
This is a clear reference to Clark, as she ended up winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
"I'm like, okay, you wanted me to sign your thing and now you don't like me no more?" Reese continued. "Like, people be so mad. And I be like... wanting to take a picture with you but baby I can't.
Clearly this fan wasn't happy about Reese rejecting his request.