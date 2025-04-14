Hailey Van Lith Stuns With Eye-Catching 2025 WNBA Draft Dress
One of the 38 former women's college basketball players who will be getting their name called during the 2025 WNBA Draft is star guard Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith has overcome a ton to reach this point, as she spent time at three different colleges and had a rollercoaster collegiate career (both on and off the court) to finally reach this precipice of playing professional basketball.
What's for sure is that Van Lith has been one of the most popular figures in women's college basketball over the past few seasons, which has provided her countless opportunities off the court. A great example of this is with her inclusion in the next digital issue of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit.
Just as Van Lith turned heads with that photoshoot, she's doing the same with her outfit for the 2025 WNBA Draft, which is taking place at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Van Lith posing on the orange carpet, wearing a dazzling black dress, black heels, and a black purse that seems to be from Coach. Their post wrote, "Hailey Van Lith is here on the Orange Carpet ahead of her big night 🔥
"Orange Carpet | Presented by @Coach".
This post is already attracting a ton of attention, with many fans shouting Van Lith out for her outfit. Now, these fans will have to wait and see where in the draft Van Lith gets selected to start a new journey in her basketball career.