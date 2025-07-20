Angel Reese's Courtside Embrace with NBA Standout Fuels Dating Rumors

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was one of the main attractions during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, which took place on the Indiana Fever's home court. Not only was Reese debuting a new colorway for her Reebok signature shoe during Saturday's All-Star Game, but her being one of the most popular players in the sport always keeps eyes on her.

Given these added eyeballs, there has always been a lot of interest in Reese's dating life. And for months now, many fans have speculated on social media that she was dating Orlando Magic player Wendell Carter Jr.

While neither of these two has confirmed the dating rumors, fans are taking a moment they shared on the court after Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game (which Reese's team won) as evidence that the two are indeed together.

ESPN's TikTok account posted a video of Reese and Carter (who was wearing an Angel Reese shirt) sharing a hug and posing for photos after the game. This video has since been clipped and posted on X, with fans making their opinions about the two apparent.

"everybody hard launching this weekend lol," one fan wrote in a reply to the video.

everybody hard launching this weekend lol https://t.co/5dXXloArZK — SJ (@SJBasketball8) July 20, 2025

Another added, "Wendell said we gonna be loud and proud rocking my woman’s signature shoe t-shirt !"

Wendell said we gonna be loud and proud rocking my woman’s signature shoe t-shirt ! https://t.co/ajbhXwvdEF — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 20, 2025

A fan also commented on ESPN's original TikTok post saying, "Oooooo sista girl.. we knew but now it’s KNOWN".

Reese prefers to remain notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to who she's dating. So while fans may never get a clear confirmation about whether she's dating Wendell Carter Jr., this might be all the evidence these fans need.

