Angel Reese's Unrivaled 'Growth' Touted by Aces Star Chelsea Gray
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese impressed a lot of people with how well she performed in her rookie WNBA season. However, as well as Reese did, there were still some clear holes in her game (which WNBA legend Lisa Leslie directly alluded to) that could use improvement during her second season.
Reese is playing for Rose BC at Unrivaled this WNBA offseason. In addition to her performing in games, Reese has also been putting in the work when the cameras aren't rolling — which has been shown by some of her recent performances.
During her team's February 21 win over the then-undefeated Lunar Owls BC, Reese produced the first 20+ point, 20+ rebound performance in Unrivaled history. And she carried that impressive success into her team's March 3 win over Laces BC, where she scored 16 points and secured a whopping 17 rebounds.
After the game, Rose BC and Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray spoke about what has gone into the growth Reese has shown this offseason.
"She's been putting extra time and putting extra work in. And it's showing in some of these games," Gray said of Reese, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media. "You could put a lot of work in and it still not go your way. But it's the habits that create those moments and those opportunities. So when you're put in that position, you take full advantage of it."
Gray later added, "So I think you're seeing her growth throughout the course of the season, offensively and defensively. So we've been having a front-row seat to that kind of growth, and so it has been nice to be around that."
Given that Reese is still just 23 years old, it's exciting to imagine just how high her ceiling can be with her work ethic.