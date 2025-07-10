Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Sends 2-Word Warning After Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier All-Star Draft

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese made a strong statement after the results of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game draft were revealed.
Jul 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The women's basketball world was collectively tuned in to WNBA Countdown on ESPN on July 8, as that was when the results of the WNBA All-Star Game roster draft for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier were revealed.

Because these two players were the top vote-getters from the fan vote, they were named the two team captains and therefore got to draft their respective rosters from the remaining pool of WNBA All-Star starters and reserves.

There was a lot of interest about which team Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese would be drafted by, given her notorious rivalry with Clark. Ultimately, it was Collier who picked Reese — which Reese was clearly happy about, as shown by several social media posts she made in the wake of this selection.

Reese was asked about being on Team Collier before her team's July 9 game against the Dallas Wings and sent a strong message.

"We don't gotta guard each other," Reese said while dancing when asked about joining Collier's WNBA All-Star team, per an X post from @ItsCwaysWorld. "So Unrivaled, just happy to be with Phee. Obviously, she's such a great player and she deserves to be a captain this year. She has had a great year. But I'm excited to play with a great talent. I think we have the number one crash-outs on the team. We play defense, it's gonna be super competitive.

"Watch out," she concluded.

Reese ending her comment with "Watch out" surely sends a message regarding her mindset heading into that July 19 All-Star Game.

