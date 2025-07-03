Angel Reese Sends Strong 7-Word Message About Place on Opponent Scouting Reports

Chicago Sky second-year forward Angel Reese is in the midst of a historic rebounding run. She has amassed at least 15 rebounds in four straight games, which is a WNBA record. This is a streak Reese is surely keen to continue during her team's July 6 game against the Minnesota Lynx.

After Reese recorded 16 boards (only 4 of which were offensive) during her team's 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said of Reese, "You know, Angel Reese is unbelievable on the rebounds. And you can talk about it, and you can watch it, and you can drill it. There's no way to duplicate it to prepare. She's just elite.

"Her motor is so high, and I have a lot of respect for her as a competitor. That's just desire. And she knows how to do it, and she's super physical. So what's the game plan? Try to not let her get as many as she did last time," Roberts added.

Reese spoke with the media on July 2, and sent a strong message about her place on opponent scouting reports.

"I'm the top of the scouting report," Reese said after noting that she has spoken to opposing players and coaches about this, per a YouTube video from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "Even if it's just not offensively, just me and my passing skills... knowing that's on people's scouting as well... I think it really helps get us more points."

Reese is definitely the most versatile offensive threat on Chicago's roster right now.

