Angel Reese Stuns With Bikini Boat Photos

The 2025 WNBA Finals kick off on October 3, with the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury meeting in an all-desert showdown to crown the league's champion.

Of course, this means that the other 11 teams in the league are already on to their offseason. While many of them will surely be watching this upcoming best-of-seven championship series (the first time the WNBA Finals could potentially be seven games), others have surely had enough of basketball over the past five or so months and would prefer to be watching or doing something else entirely.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has found the time for both. She posted on her Instagram story on Tuesday, noting that she was watching the Game 5 WNBA Semifinals showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. But we also know that Reese has been enjoying several vacations since the Chicago Sky's regular season concluded.

Angel Reese's Recent Bikini Vacation Photos Turn Heads

Reese is one of the biggest superstars in all of women's basketball and has the biggest Instagram following of any WNBA player (she has 5.1 million followers while Caitlin Clark, who has the second-biggest following, is currently sitting at 3.6 million).

And Reese is catching attention on Instagram with her recent post, which shows several photos of her lounging on a boat in a bikini.

The post is captioned, "on a island lookin fine wit no service," and is getting a lot of love and attention from her loyal fan base.

Reese also posted several of the same photos of her X account with the caption, "minding my own business. don’t check for me. #thankya".

This second caption is a little bit strange, given that the first episode of season two of Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast was released on October 2, at right around the same time she made that post.

One would imagine that Reese is actually hoping that fans were checking for her on Thursday, or at least checking in to her podcast.

A clip of Reese talking about how much she adores Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is going viral on social media, and she spoke about a TikTok that the two made before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game that had over 2 million likes on the platform.

Bueckers and Reese 🤞🫶🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/Ren4aNnpxS — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 2, 2025

There has been a lot of trade speculation surrounding Reese ever since her inflammatory comments about the Sky franchise in early September. And some think that she might get traded to the Wings, where she would get to pair with Paige.

