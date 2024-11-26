Angel Reese Teases Her Acting Chops in Latest Spot
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has found numerous ways to make an impressive income on top of her base WNBA salary.
One of these ways is participating in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, whose inaugural season starts on January 17 in Miami, Florida.
And of course, perhaps Reese's main source of income is all the partnerships and endorsements she has amassed to this point, which are owed to her fame and massive platform within the sports world.
One of Reese's partners is Cash App. And on Tuesday, Cash App released a new promotional video on their social media platforms that shows Reese honing her abilities as an actor.
The video (which is called The Salon) shows Reese sitting in a nail salon and listening to a conversation before saying, "See, that's why I don't play with my money like that. I know exactly when, where, and most importantly how my coin is being spent."
The commercial continues for about another minute or so, most of which Reese is shown.
It appears that the 22-year-old is proud of her work in the promotion, as she reposted it on her X account and wrote, "Just teasing my acting bag but i’m DEFINITELY securing my FUNDS!! 🤭".
Given that Reese — who has already appeared in multiple music videos of renowned musicians — is just one season into her professional basketball career and has already cemented herself as one of the sport's brightest stars, we would imagine she'll get plenty of other on-screen opportunities in the coming years.