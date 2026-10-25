Angel Reese's WNBA Finals Arena Wish Complicated by Game 6 Schedule Conflict

The Golden State Valkyries' Game 4 WNBA Finals win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday makes this series much more interesting, in more ways than one.

Of course, this evens the series at 2-2 and guarantees there will be at least six games played. And that now-guaranteed Game 6 has its own storyline, separate from the game's outcome.

Game 6's venue is officially TBD. All of the Dream's other postseason home games have been at State Farm Arena, which is the Atlanta Hawks' home venue that seats about 17,000 spectators.

But the Hawks have a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 29, which is the same day Game 6 is scheduled. Therefore, the Dream face a familiar dilemma about where their final home game of the season will take place.

Dream star Angel Reese was very clear about where she wants Game 6 to take place. After Saturday's Game 4 loss, she was asked whether she wanted Game 6 at State Farm Arena (where Game 4 was) or Gateway Center Arena, the 3,500-capacity venue where Atlanta played most of its regular season home contests.

"Here," Reese responded, indicating she wanted Game 6 at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a basket against the Golden State Valkyries | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese's WNBA Finals Venue Wish Could Still Come True

The good news is that Reese's desire for Game 6 to take place in State Farm Arena could still happen.

For one, the Dream faced the same dilemma before the WNBA Finals began. There were scheduling conflicts for all of their home games they managed to solve.

Initially, Game 3 was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 22. But there was a concert scheduled at State Farm Arena that night, so the WNBA moved the game to Wednesday, October 21, which allowed the Dream to play at Reese's desired venue (and they won that game).

For Game 4 on Saturday, the WNBA moved up tipoff to 1 p.m. ET (it was initially scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET) so that the game would end in time for the Hawks' home game later that day (which was pushed back from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

All of this is to say that changes can clearly be made so that the Dream can play Game 6 at State Farm Arena. And given that this is the most important game in the franchise's history, one would imagine that the league will do everything in its power for Reese's State Farm Arena wish to be granted.