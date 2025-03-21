Azzi Fudd Admits WNBA Draft, UConn Return Decision Is Near Before NCAA Tournament
The entire women's basketball community is trying to stay patient while awaiting UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd's decision to either declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft or return to UConn for one more season after the team's current campaign concludes.
At this point, it seems obvious that Fudd hasn't made a decision. This was apparent when she dodged a direct question about the looming choice during her March 18 interview with ESPN by saying, "Um, I feel like I've been doing a great job of staying present. I mean, that selection show gave us a great, we're just excited, I'm just excited and focused on what's ahead, and I'll make the decision when I need to with the coaches, my family. But right now, I'm just focused on Saturday."
Fudd spoke with the media on March 21, ahead of her team's first-round game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. When asked whether there have been any updates on her decision, she said, "I still haven't made that decision and will soon. I've talked to the coaches, talked to my family, and the decision is close," per an X post from Carl Adamec of Hearst CT media.
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma (who doesn't seem certain that Fudd is ready to leave for the WNBA quite yet) has noted in the past that he prefers his players to inform them about their WNBA Draft declaration within a day after the conference tournament concludes. It seems that Fudd has received a longer leash to make her decision.
Perhaps clarity will come to Fudd once UConn's 2025 NCAA Tournament run ends.