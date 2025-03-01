Geno Auriemma Addresses Whether UConn Star Azzi Fudd is Ready for WNBA
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has its senior day game on March 2, when they take on Marquette.
Given that all indications are star guard Paige Bueckers is going to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft after this season, the most interesting decision for the Huskies is lining up to be what senior Azzi Fudd decides to do with her career after this season.
It was revealed on February 28 that while Fudd will participate in the UConn senior day festivities, she's still undecided about what she's to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft or return for one more college season.
While Fudd is inarguably a top-tier talent, there's a case to be made that her extensive injury history at UConn has hampered her development, and another year playing in college would work to round out her skillset before a jump to the WNBA.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was asked whether he believes Fudd is WNBA ready when speaking with the media on March 1 and offered an interesting response.
"Do I think she's ready? Um, I mean, I've always thought to myself that players have to be tremendously confident when they leave here about what the next step for them is," Auriemma responded, per The UConn Daily YouTube account.
"And I just want to make sure that she's played enough basketball here, done enough things, tested herself enough, that she feels completely 100% ready to go. And... kids may ask my opinion, but in the end, they're going to have to make that decision," he added.
It's interesting that Auriemma didn't answer directly whether he thinks she's 100% ready — which may be an answer in and of itself.