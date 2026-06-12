Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' Shared Assist Celebration Reflects Bigger Wings Trend

Dallas Wings star duo Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers had to high-five after evidence of their on-court chemistry was conveyed through assists stats after their 85-70 win against the Phoenix Mercury on June 11.

When sitting next to each other during Dallas' postgame press conference after beating the Phoenix Mercury, Fudd and Bueckers were informed that four of Bueckers' five assists in the game went to Fudd, and three of Fudd's four assists went to Bueckers.

"Nice!" Azzi said while turning to Paige. She then held up her hand for a high-five, which Paige reluctantly returned. The two then smiled while being asked what it's like to have that rapport on the court together.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd hi-five in Wings post game interview after learning their assist stats.😂 Full: https://t.co/461KuUhh97 pic.twitter.com/kJWiDbVgDk — CHAMPSIDE (@theCHAMPSIDE) June 12, 2026

Paige explained that it's a byproduct of them having played for so long at UConn together, and that had translated during their time with the Wings. She added that she's not only feeling this on-court chemistry with Fudd but throughout the entire Wings roster, which has contributed to their success this season.

"Every time I pass it to her, I tell her to shoot it, so [that] she gives me assists. So that's basically it," Bueckers added with a laugh while looking at Fudd.

Fudd then echoed Bueckers' sentiment and praised her passing abilities and vision on the court.

Wings' Whole Roster Has Adopted Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' Chemistry

While the high-five exchange was entertaining, the most interesting aspect of Bueckers' response to that question was how she mentioned the entire Wings roster is adopting the same chemistry she and Fudd have already cultivated.

There were some questions about how the Wings would mesh with each other early in the season, especially because there were so many new additions to the roster. Plus, the combination of Fudd, Bueckers, and Arike Ogunbowale in the frontcourt made some wonder whether there would be enough of the ball going around, and whether some players might get frustrated if their scoring volume or opportunities decrease.

That has not been the case. Ogunbowale is taking fewer shots and scoring less than she ever has in her career, but has never shown any indication that she's upset about this adjusted role.

The reason for this is clear: the Wings are winning games. Their win against the Mercury gave them an 8-4 record, and Dallas is on track to have their best regular season since Ogunbowale joined the franchise in 2019.

She, and everybody else in Dallas, wants to win more than anything else. And keeping the team's chemistry intact is how they'll continue winning—even if that means fewer points per game for Arike.