Azzi Fudd Declares UConn Confidence Surge Before NCAA March Madness Run
With their Big East Conference Tournament championship game win against Creighton on March 10, the UConn Huskies women's basketball team has now won 10 consecutive games and appears to be peaking at the perfect time.
While nine of these 10 wins came against Big East opposition (the other being against the defending NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks), the fact that their lowest margin of victory during this streak was 19 points shows that the Huskies are clicking on both ends. And much of this success is owed to senior guard Azzi Fudd, who finished Monday's game with 13 points while being a powerful defensive presence.
Fudd discussed the way her team has been playing of late when speaking with the media after winning the Big East Conference Tournament.
"I haven't really even looked forward to next weekend, but I am super excited to see where we land. And I mean, I believe in this team so much, so I think that wherever we go... I'm not worried about wherever we go, who we're going up against," Fudd said, per a video from The UConn Daily YouTube account.
"I have so much confidence in this team, and I can't wait to keep playing with them," she added.
Despite their recent run of success, ESPN currently projects UConn to be a No. 2 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, slotted in the same region as the Texas Longhorns and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Regardless of what seed they get, the Huskies will be an extremely tough out and are still considered by many to be the favorite to win a national championship.