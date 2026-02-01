Azzi Fudd Erases Lingering Tennessee Sting in Dominant UConn Win

Azzi Fudd and UConn captured the national championship in 2025, with Fudd earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors along the way. But the season wasn’t perfect for the Huskies — and one loss in particular lingered with Fudd — an 80-76 defeat at the hands of Tennessee.

Leading into this season's matchup with the Lady Volunteers, Fudd had this to say about that loss sticking with her:

"I mean, I can't speak for other people, but I know it's at least still on my mind. I played like really bad last year. But it's a new group, it's a new team, obviously it's a big game we're all excited."

Azzi saying the loss against Tennessee is still on her mind even after winning a championship🥹 pic.twitter.com/1ZUnPZqJce — ivy👑 (@535pbaz) January 31, 2026

The UConn sharpshooter was just 3-9 from the floor totaling 10 points in that loss, but she seemingly erased any sting after getting vengeance on Tennessee Sunday—given Fudd poured in 27 points on a blistering 11-17 shooting performance, complete with knocking down 5-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc. She also added 7 assists and 4 steals.

The game was actually tied 42-42 at halftime but UConn's stifling defense, an area where they have upgraded from last year's team, held Tennessee to just 29% from the floor in the second half as they ran away with a 96-66 victory.

Per usual, Fudd was joined by Sarah Strong in powering another dominant Huskies performance. Strong put up 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Undefeated UConn Looks Unbeatable

Nov 9, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Kk Arnold (2) react with forward Sarah Strong (21) after a play against the Florida State Seminoles in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The aforementioned loss to Tennessee last season is actually the last defeat UConn has taken, with Sunday's revenge rout being their 39th consecutive win, the last 18 coming by at least 25 points.

So it's safe to say Geno Auriemma's team is once again the favorite to win it all come March, which was only emphasized further by the Huskies running through the country's No. 15 ranked team with ease.

Azzi Fudd Having #1 Pick Worthy Season

Feb 1, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Talaysia Cooper (55) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Fudd chose to stay in Storrs one more season despite being WNBA Draft eligible last year, and it appears to be paying off.

She is scoring 16.7 points per game while only logging 27.9 minutes per contest due to the blowout nature of nearly all of UConn's games. And that's on 47.7% shooting from the floor and 43.1% from three.

That shooting prowess is one reason she could wind up the first pick in 2026, which would lead to a reunion with Paige Bueckers on the Dallas Wings.

Azzi Fudd is an ultimate off-ball weapon



She has gravity, which spaces the floor



And that gravity forces teams to chase after her and run over screens, but that also opens up lanes for her to cut to the basket off actions and get easy lays pic.twitter.com/GTNXLdGpZd — Joshua (@pointmadejosh) February 1, 2026

But in the meantime, Fudd is focused on defending the national championship, with UConn taking another step in that direction by putting last year's Tennessee loss in the rearview mirror.

