Azzi Fudd Explains Her Mom's Viral UConn National Championship Game Shirt
Azzi Fudd, guard on the newly crowned championship team, UConn Huskies , graced the set of Good Morning America in New York Thursday as part of her media tour following Sunday’s finals victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Known as the "People's Princess," Fudd shared how unbelievable it feels to be viewed as a role model for young girls saying, "I was in their position not that long ago, and I’m still looking up to women and other female athletes. So, to see younger kids looking up to me, it’s surreal." She added, "It’s such a humbling feeling."
At one point, George Stephanopoulos asked Fudd about the shirt her mom wore during Sunday’s national championship game that read, “Fudd Around and Find Out.” The tee went viral online after repeated cutaways to her mom celebrating Azzi’s many big plays.
Fudd went into the backstory behind the shirt explaining, “It was a family in Connecticut came up with that and made these t-shirts and I think it’s incredible. They made posters at first. Every time I see it…it makes me smile.” She goes on to celebrate her family saying, “My parents are my biggest fans so to see them wearing it, to see them cheering hard, Fudd around and find out,” which sent the set of GMA into laughter.
Though eligible for next week’s WNBA Draft, Fudd has chosen to return to UConn for another season, using her extra year of eligibility after suffering an ACL injury that had her spending much of the past year recovering.
But Fudd appears to have returned better than ever, as she took home the Most Outstanding Player honors in the 2025 women’s NCAA Final Four, and is now ready to challenge other teams to “Fudd around and find out.”