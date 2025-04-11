Azzi Fudd Has Perfect Response to Steph Curry's 'Jealous' Jumpshot Assessment
Anybody who has watched UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd knows that she has an impeccably smooth three-point stroke.
And not only does Fudd's shot look good, but her shooting prowess is also backed up by the stats, such as her shooting a staggering 43.6% from three during her senior season with the Huskies. Her ability to catch fire at any point single-handedly won the Huskies games this season and proved to be a key part of them becoming 2025 NCAA champions.
If anybody has a right to be critical of someone's sharpshooting, it's Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry, who is undoubtedly the greatest shooter in basketball history to this point.
However, Curry showed Fudd's shot nothing but praise, which was conveyed during Fudd's April 10 appearance on Good Morning America.
Michael Strahan said to Fudd, "Steph Curry said that he is jealous of your jumpshot because it, 'looks prettier than mine.' Putting modesty aside, do you agree with his assessment of your jump shot? Prettier than his?"
"Um, I feel like that just feels wrong to say," Fudd responded, per an X post from the NCAA March Madness X account. "I mean, mine is like the prettiest jumpshot, but Steph's is top tier."
Thankfully there's more than enough room for two fantastic jumpshots in basketball.
Fudd and Curry are familiar with each other because the Huskies star has attended some of Curry's SC30 Camps in the past, and there have been several viral clips of Fudd draining jumpers while attending.
Given Curry's connections to (former) South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, it would have been interesting to know who he was rooting for during the NCAA championship game.