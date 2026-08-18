Azzi Fudd Pulls Curtain Back on Paige Bueckers Relationship

Dallas Wings star rookie Azzi Fudd opened up about her relationship status with her Wings teammate Paige Bueckers in an episode of "The Dynasty: UConn Huskies", which is a three-part docuseries that is premiering on Apple TV on August 21.

"Paige and I are a couple, and everyone close to us that was important knew, but it was kind of one of those things... It’s just, it’s private. Not a secret, but it’s private,” Fudd said in the docuseries, per Natasha Dye of PEOPLE.

“We kind of felt a spark a little bit different than what would just be considered a normal friendship,” Bueckers added of her relationship with Fudd.

Since these comments are from a docuseries that hasn't aired for the public yet, it's difficult to determine the context of Fudd's comment regarding when she actually said it. But given the show's release timing, it seems that Fudd's comments came at some point in 2026, therefore suggesting that this is where she and Bueckers' relationship stands.

It's also hard to imagine that the comments would have aired on the series if they were no longer accurate. Plus, given that Fudd is speaking in the present tense, her comments were presumably recent enough to indicate that she and Bueckers are still a couple.

GUYS WAKE UP AZZI AND PAIGE TALKING ABOUT THEY RELATIONSHIP IN THE NEW UCONN SERIES pic.twitter.com/PYMParxSgU — barbra version (@sacbabi) August 18, 2026

Bueckers and Fudd hard-launched their relationship around the 2025 WNBA Draft and were publicly together for much of that 2025 summer. But they eventually decided to make matters much more private and have continued with that ever since. This has led to speculation about whether they were still together.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' Relationship Has Been Spotlighted Before

Bueckers and Fudd's relationship status became a story once more around the 2026 WNBA Draft, when the Dallas Wings decided to select Fudd with their first overall pick.

During her introductory press conference, Fudd was asked whether she and Bueckers had talked to any other couples in the WNBA about how they negotiated that dynamic as professional teammates. Before Fudd could answer, a Wings PR representative stepped in and said that they weren't going to speak on players' personal lives.

Ultimately, Bueckers and Fudd's relationship remains their business. But it's still a basketball story in the sense that it could impact what's happening in the Wings' locker room.

Then again, Bueckers and Fudd were clearly together at UConn and won a national championship there. So this has worked out well enough for them in the past.