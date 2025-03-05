Paige Bueckers Relays Her Azzi Fudd Expectations for UConn NCAA Tournament Run
The UConn Huskies will begin their quest for another Big East Tournament title on March 8, as their undefeated regular season record within conference play (which earned Geno Auriemma's team their fifth straight Big East regular season championship) earned them a bye up to the conference's quarterfinal round.
It doesn't seem likely that UConn will be tested in a major way during the Big East Tournament. However, they'll certainly be challenged during the NCAA Tournament regardless of what seed and region they play in.
What's for sure is that the Huskies will require great performances from their top stars — namely Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd — throughout this postseason if they're to secure their program's first NCAA Championship since 2016.
Bueckers was interviewed by Yahoo! Sports' Isis "Ice" Young on March 4. And at one point in their discussion, Bueckers opened up about what Fudd can do to get UConn playing their best this postseason.
"It's extremely fun, extremely rewarding. We see how hard she's worked, how much she has overcome, and how she's still the same Azzi," Bueckers said. "Extremely hard working, extremely fun to play with... We all want to be playing our best basketball at the right time, I know she's had a really great stretch coming up.
"So we just want to continue to keep going on that, but we have full confidence in her, and we love the way she's playing," Bueckers continued of Fudd. "And we're a better team when she's aggressive, so it has been fun playing with her this year."
Bueckers seems to believe that Fudd's aggression could be the key to their Huskies squad making a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.