Balloon Company Links Nneka Ogwumike to Minnesota Lynx

While there are plenty of elite free agents in the WNBA, few have a better resumé than former Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike.

In addition to being the president of the WNBA Players' Association (WNBPA), Nneka is a 2016 WNBA champion, the 2016 WNBA MVP, the 2012 WNBA Rookie of the Year, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, and a seven-time WNBA All-Second team honoree. While Ogwumike spent the first 12 seasons of her professional career with the Los Angeles Sparks, she joined the Seattle Storm ahead of the 2024 season.

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There have been recent rumblings that Nneka and Skylar Diggins-Smith are likely to leave the Storm in free agency. And a balloon company accidentally leaked a potential destination for Nneka on the morning of April 8.

Wednesday morning, Minnesota's Amazing Balloons company (@Amazingballoonsmn on Instagram) posted a video of their balloons at the Minnesota Lynx's facility. The balloons were arranged around a sign that read, "Welcome Nneka". While the initial video has since been deleted, it has been reposted plenty of times across social media.

Seeing this initially convinced many that Nneka heading to the Lynx in free agency was already a done deal.

However, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports set the record straight in that regard with an X post that read, "Nneka Ogwumike is on a planned visit with the Minnesota Lynx, a source familiar tells me. The leaked balloon video was not news that the WNBA MVP will be joining the Lynx. She will be meeting with multiple teams."

Nneka Ogwumike is on a planned visit with the Minnesota Lynx, a source familiar tells me. The leaked balloon video was not news that the WNBA MVP will be joining the Lynx.



She will be meeting with multiple teams. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 8, 2026

How Nneka Ogwumike Might Fit with Lynx

Therefore, while Ogwumike joining the Lynx isn't guaranteed, it's clearly one option for her. And this would make for an interesting fit for several reasons.

For one, this pairing between Ogwumike and star forward Napheesa Collier would immediately give Minnesota one of the best frontcourts in the league. Ogwumike thrives in a half-court offense, and that's the sort of system that Cheryl Reeve prefers.

If Minnesota were to sign Ogwumike, it would likely also impact who they'll target in the 2026 WNBA Draft. They currently have the draft's No. 2 pick, and some believe that UCLA star center Lauren Betts might be their preferred selection.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But it's hard to imagine the Lynx having both Betts and Ogwumike on their roster this upcoming season, since Betts will likely be a starter wherever she ends up.

Time will tell whether this balloon company did indeed pop the news about Nneka joining the Lynx.