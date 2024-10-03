Barbie Is Inspired By Caitlin Clark
Barbie was in Caitlin Clark's comment section.
But in this instance, it wasn't the WNBA Barbie we've become accustomed to, given the comment was not left by Angel Reese. But rather by the Barbie brand itself.
Of course the Chicago Sky rookie popularized the Barbie connection in the league, with the franchise even holding a "Barbie Night" around an August 30 contest against the Indiana Fever.
One that was eventually taken over by Clark, who dominated Chicago that evening.
Caitlin scored 31 points and added 12 assists in a Fever blowout win and wound up taking over building, even signing Barbie towels for road fans.
Clark's next Barbie connection came after she posted a farewell message about her rookie season.
One that garnered interactions from all over the sports world and from many of the top figures in women's basketball.
However, it was one note in particular that left some fans of CC delighted, the message from Barbie. The brand left this comment on Clark's Instagram post.
"Inspiring a new generation to dream big & love the game! 👑🏀"
When all is said and done, Clark's rookie season will likely go down as one of the most significant in the history of sports.
Not only for what she accomplished on the court, but due to the impact she has had on the popularity of women's basketball and the WNBA as a whole. Not to mention the ubiquitous discussions that were spawned because of her.
However, Barbie was able to sum everything around Clark's first professional season up in just one word: Inspiring.