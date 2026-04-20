Becky Hammon Details Aces' Decision to Add Chennedy Carter

The Las Vegas Aces' decision to sign veteran guard Chennedy Carter came with several interesting implications.

While Carter is undeniably talented on the court, she has been in the middle of several tumultuous off-court stories during her WNBA tenure, with every franchise she has played for to this point, which is surely one reason why she wasn't in the WNBA last season.

However, if there was one head coach who could ensure Carter stays in line on and off the court, it's Becky Hammon.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon and Chennedy Carter Speak About Aces Signing Decision

Hammon and Carter both spoke with the media after Las Vegas' preseason training camp began on April 19. When speaking about she ended up with the Aces, Carter said, "My and my agent went back to the board. As y'all know, I was away for a year... And then we came back to a point to where I was ready. I feel like I've grown, matured, and I took time to myself to find out what really matters to me, and where I need to be. And I feel like this is the decision we choose... and so far, it was the best decision I've ever made in my life," per a YouTube video from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Afterwards, Becky Hammon said, "We added Chennedy Carter, which I wanted, that really downhill player... I had never talked to Chennedy [before the Aces signed her]. I know we've had our hands full trying to guard her in the past. But yeah, [Teresa Weatherspoon] reached out. [I] had a couple of conversations with Chennedy, just individually. And really excited to see what she can add to our group. I think she's in a great frame of mind.

Teresa Weatherspoon was Carter's coach with the Chicago Sky in 2024.

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"She just got done cooking people overseas. So, we want her to come over here and cook people over here," Hammon concluded.

Then the video showed Carter speaking again, saying, "That lets you know [Hammon] believes in me, right off the bat. She knows what I'm capable of, and that drew me closer to her. And I really appreciate her. She was a really great player and coach, as well. We know that. She has done it beyond what I've done, so I'm trying to follow in her footsteps. And I see her like a T-Spoon, so I'm hoping we can build our relationship and do some special things this season."

Hammon doesn't seem worried about Carter at all, and is instead confident that her aggressive, fast-paced playing style will add another element to what's already an elite offense.