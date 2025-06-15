Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion on Paige Bueckers Extremely Clear

The Dallas Wings suffered a brutal fourth quarter collapse against the Las Vegas Aces on June 13, which caused their record to fall to 1-11 on the 2025 WNBA regular season.

This defeat was particularly frustrating for the franchise because Dallas received impressive performances from several of their top players, particularly Arike Ogunbowale (who had 26 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds) and Paige Bueckers (who added 16 points on 7 of 19 shooting from the field).

Friday's game was the first time that Aces head coach Becky Hammon had to game plan against Bueckers. And she had a lot of praise for the 23-year-old when speaking with the media after the game.

"For a first-round pick, she's got incredible poise and maturity. She looks like she has been playing this game for like, ever," Hammon said, per The Ballers Magazine's TikTok account. "She plays the right way is what jumps out to me. Every time, she just plays the right way. What's the defense doing? And it just goes to show you that when you play the right way, that everybody can still eat.

"She gets 35 [points], and she's still passing the ball like crazy... She's beyond her years. Most rookies, especially in a pick and roll, how well do they read? What's their reading level? She reads at a doctorate level."

seeing all coaches understand paige makes it so hard to know she deals with that temu coach 😭 pic.twitter.com/0WelFrCdJO — jo (@thearkvi) June 14, 2025

It's cool to hear Hammon giving Bueckers her flowers in this way. And it sounds like Hammon isn't overly eager to face Bueckers again when the Aces and Wings match up on July 16.

Recommended Reading: