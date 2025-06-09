Brittney Griner Calls Out 'Fake' Angel Reese Quote About Beating Allen Iverson
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese and NBA icon Allen Iverson have been exchanging kind words about each other when speaking on interviews over the past week or so.
During a June 4 article from People, Iverson praised Reese by saying, "I love everything about her. I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too."
Reese responded to this a few days later by saying, "I kind of saw a couple of things that he said, but obviously me and Allen Iverson have had a great connection," when speaking with Chicago Sports State of Mind.
This mutual praise seems to have inspired some social media troll to cook up misinformation about the two basketball stars, as X account @TGCasino_ went viral on June 5 for posting a video that alluded to a completely fabricated quote from Reese that wrote, "WNBA Star Angel Reese says Prime Brittney Griner would beat Prime Allen Iverson in a 1v1."
Reese quickly shut this down on X by replying to the post and writing, "when did i say this?? 🤣🤣yall really make up something new everyday lmaooo".
Griner also shut down the fake comment on Threads. When an account posted a similar quote as the initial viral one, Griner responded by saying, "We know this fake. AI is, was, and will be one of the most exciting players to watch. I get crossed up watching his highlights. Lol 😂".
Props to Griner and Reese for both shutting this ridiculous narrative down.