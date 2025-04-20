Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Agree on Lexie Hull's Major Life Announcement
Aside from when they played on the same team for the 2024 WNBA All-Star game, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have never been teammates. And as far as we know, the only person (given that Fever forward and former Sky player Brianna Turner hasn't technically played with Clark yet) who has had both Clark and Reese as teammates is Lexie Hull, who plays with Clark on the Indiana Fever and was teammates with Reese on Unrivaled's Rose BC team earlier this year.
Hull clearly has a great relationship with both women. This is why Clark and Reese reacted in a similar way when Hull announced that she had gotten engaged to long-time boyfriend Will Matthiessen, who was a professional baseball player in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before retiring in 2024.
Hull initially made this announcement on her Instagram story, but made an April 20 Instagram post about it that featured several photos of the engagement with the caption, "engaged to my best friend 💛 cheers to forever!"
The post's top two comments are from Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Clark's comment wrote, "YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYY SO HAPPY💕💕💕💓💓💓💓".
Reese shared a similar sentiment by saying, "GO BIG LEXIEEEEEE SO HAPPY FOR YOU🥺😍".
In addition to Clark and Reese, other women's basketball standouts like Kate Martin (who wrote "Congrats!!!") and new Washington Mystics star Kiki Iriafen (who Hull played with at Stanford for one season and who wrote, "Ahhhh!!! So happy for you smexy Lexie!!") are also showing Hull love.
It's always awesome to see the women's basketball community come together to show a player support during major milestones.