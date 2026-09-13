Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Sequence Marks Major Swing in USA-France Final

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese created a sequence that sparked a major shift in the USA women's basketball team's FIBA World Cup gold medal match against France on Sunday.

Reese and Clark were subbed into the game late in the second quarter, when the USA was still losing to France. Reese was defending New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier, and her elite defense prompted a turnover from Astier, giving the USA the ball back down by five points with about seven seconds left in the first half.

Angel Reese is making life hell on defense, but that's nothing new 🫰#FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/bcDJ4WDOaM — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) September 13, 2026

The USA then inbounded the ball and eventually passed it to Caitlin Clark, who took a three-pointer in front of the USA's bench with about four seconds remaining.

The shot hit nothing but net, making it so the USA was only down two points at halftime.

Caitlin Clark hits a 3 right before halftime to bring the USA within 2 points at the break.



Trailed by as much as 14.pic.twitter.com/QNqIOFFzFu — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 13, 2026

This sequence between the two young superstars marked a major shift in the game. It shifted the momentum when both teams headed into the locker room and capped off a stretch where the USA cut down the big lead that France had built in the first quarter and a half.

The USA then kept this momentum going in the second half, outscoring France 30-12 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead.

Ultimately, the USA managed to hold France off in the fourth quarter, securing a 97-79 win and five straight FIBA World Cup games.

Angel Reese Celebrates Caitlin Clark's Clutch Three Pointer Before Halftime

It has been fun getting to see Clark and Reese (who are notorious for being rivals in their college and WNBA careers) interact throughout this World Cup.

And nobody was happier on Team USA's bench than Reese (who had been subbed out for the USA's final possession after producing the turnover from Astier) when Clark drained that three-pointer.

She could be seen celebrating and saying what looked to be words of encouragement to Clark as the half ended.

Reese finished the game with three points and three rebounds in nine minutes played against France, while Clark had 12 points and three assists in 13 minutes played.

While Reese and Clark will probably never be friends, they're both great competitors and managed to make a huge impact for Team USA throughout the entire World Cup.

Both will surely be pillars in the USA's future women's national teams and complement each other when they're playing on the court. In the meantime, they'll be celebrating this World Cup win against France together.