Caitlin Clark to Angel Reese Connection Shines for Team USA vs Hungary

Team USA played its best game of the FIBA World Cup in easily dispatching Hungary Thursday morning. It is a good time for the squad to be peaking since the tournament has now reached the single-elimination stage.

And while collectively the entire team put on a strong performance, the Caitlin Clark to Angel Reese connection stood out in particular. In fact, in the first half alone Clark found Reese for three baskets, and thus three assists for Clark herself.

The first came on a simple screen and roll to finish the first quarter. The second happened in transition with Reese running the floor and Clark rewarding her with the feed. And the third was a result of Reese sealing her defender on the block and Clark finding her with a great entry pass.

And Reese even found Clark for a layup in the second half.

Caitlin Clark 🤝 Angel Reese



REESE KNOCKS IT DOWN AT THE BUZZER ⏰#FIBAWWC | @FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/uapU29bRgk — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) September 10, 2026

Clark continues to pace Team USA in the assists department, but three of her four in the first half went to her usual foe. Given their rivalry that dates back to college and high-leverage Iowa vs. LSU showdowns, it's been a standout development seeing how well they work together as a duo.

Team USA's starters had a strong showing in this one, but the bench unit has been productive the entire World Cup, in large part due to the production from the young core of the roster, particularly Clark, Reese and Paige Bueckers.

Clark Praised Reese Recently

Reese's effort and aggression cannot be questioned when she is out on the floor. And this is something Clark was quick to point out when discussing their chemistry as teammates.

Clark had this to say about her USA teammate in an interview with Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.

“We’re both fiery, fiery competitors and we want to win and it’s one of the things I really admire about her game,” Clark said. “She’s competitive and she has a tremendous motor, like she has one of the best motors in the league. She works just as hard as anybody on the court. So, it’s been fun to to be able to play with her.”

It's been fun for fans to watch as well.

Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese look like the best duo on Team USA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/npWRWeZ5gh — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) September 10, 2026

Team USA now moves on to the semifinals where they will face the winner of Australia versus Spain on Saturday. If they win that, they will play for the gold medal on Sunday. If that is indeed the case, it will surely happen with the Clark and Reese combination continuing to shine along the way.