Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull Banter About Fever Team Dinner Bill Tease
Indiana Fever standouts Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have cultivated a great relationship with each other in a short amount of time.
In addition to having a great rapport on the court, Clark and Hull also spend a considerable time together off of the court. This was proven when they took a vacation to Mexico together during the 2024 WNBA Olympic break and also by their Indianapolis café runs, where they would review fruity drinks while sitting together in the car.
Now that Hull is in Miami for Unrivaled and Clark is in Indianapolis, it's unknown when they've last seen each other. However, that didn't keep Clark from teasing Hull during her March 6 appearance on the Eli Manning Show.
At one point during Clark's appearance, Manning asked her, "You're out to dinner with the entire team and the bill comes. Who is the least likely person to pick up the check?"
"Probably Lexie. Lexie Hull," Clark responded.
This response was posted on Clark's Instagram soon after the episode released. And in the comments section, Hull could be seen saying, "Wowwwwwwwww. No free meals/snacks/drinks/anything from me from here on out 🫡 @caitlinclark22".
This prompted a response from Clark that wrote, "@lexiehulll didn’t expect any different !"
Fever fans are loving this interaction, considering that the iconic duo is clearly kidding around.
Surely more opportunities for either Clark or Hull to pay for each other's meals are coming soon once April rolls around and the Fever's 2025 WNBA season begins.