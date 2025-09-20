Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull Conduct Boujee Food Review Before Fever Playoff Game

The relationship between Indiana Fever standouts Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull has been one of the best off-court stories for fans to follow ever since Clark joined the team in 2024.

It didn't take these two long to become friends, which was shown by them undergoing various activities together off the court during Clark's rookie campaign. And this seemed to create on-court chemistry between them, because both players seemed to always do better when the other was in the lineup.

Unfortunately, there were few chances to prove this during the 2025 season, given that Clark only played in 13 games because of injuries. But that didn't keep her and Hull from having fun together and attending events like the Indianapolis Colts game alongside their significant others.

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks with guard Lexie Hull (10) on the bench during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Clark and Hull also tried their hands as foodie influencers during the Fever's last offseason, as shown by them reviewing fruity drinks from an Indianapolis cafe, which was posted on Hull's TikTok account in October.

These two have stepped their game up a notch when it comes to the quality of consumed goods they'll review, which was apparent in a September 20 TikTok post from Hull.

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull Review Las Vegas Restaurant Before Fever vs. Aces

The Fever are currently in Las Vegas ahead of their WNBA Semifinals series against the Aces, which starts on September 21.

Clark and Hull took this opportunity to go out to dinner together at a restaurant called Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. And Hull documented the entire outing on her TikTok.

The meal started with fancy tacos that were rated 7.5/10. From there, the duo had what they called Philly cheesesteaks (but miniature), which was the winner of the evening. Hull rated it 100/10 and Clark commented on the post saying, "Give me a million Philly cheesesteaks".

Some of the food review's other highlights included Clark and Hull convincing each other to try a bagel and lox cone with caviar, which both found repulsive (a 1/10 rating, and Clark seemed to want to spit hers out).

this video just made my day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WVhzYATu44 — nat ✮ (@caitlinslvr) September 20, 2025

There were also drinks consumed, as a rosé wine got a 9/10 rating, a moscow mule got a 9.5/10, and a cocktail called "Floral Cloud" got an 8/10.

Oysters and shrimp cocktail got solid reviews, and then the wagyu steak got a glowing 10/10 and an emphatic thumbs up from No. 22.

Some dessert they had that included a rum reduction also got a 10/10. Overall, both Hull and Clark agreed that the restaurant deserved a 9/10 rating.

Given how much love this video is getting from fans, perhaps it will inspire Hull and Clark to keep the food reviews going in the future.

