Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull Unlock Golden Offseason Achievement Amid Drink Adventure
When former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark was drafted to the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, there were questions about how Clark would assimilate into her new team.
The extremely strong bonds that Clark had with Iowa teammates Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and others seemed to be a big reason for Iowa's success. Because of this, some fans wondered if Clark would only reach her potential in professional basketball if she built friendships on the Fever.
Luckily, that's exactly what the 22-year-old did with Fever teammate Lexie Hull.
Clark and Hull have been spotted at numerous off-court events together and went viral earlier this week after Hull posted a TikTok where she and Clark reviewed drinks they received from a local café called 'Swig'.
At one point in that video, the owner of Swig could be heard telling Clark and Hull he wanted to give them a "golden mug," which meant that, "every time you come through Swig, you just get a free refill."
While the Fever superstars didn't receive their mugs during that trip, Hull posted a subsequent TikTok on Saturday that showed her and Clark unboxing and showing off their massive golden 'Swig' mugs.
"Taste test, we got our golden mugs, tumblers... they're ginormous," Hull said in the video before putting the mug up to her head. Then her and Clark discussed which drinks they ordered.
Hull concluded the video by saying, "We'll be back!" which means that fans may see future Swig escapades between these two close friends.