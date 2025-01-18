Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift Share Suite Embrace During Chiefs NFL Playoff Game
Aside from basketball, there are few things that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark loves more than the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team and global music icon Taylor Swift.
During her January 2 appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Clark discussed her experience going to two consecutive of Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts last year, along with how Swift turned her mom into a fan.
"Electric. It was great," Clark said of the concert tour. "My mom was like begging me to take her. She was like, 'I gotta go, everybody is talking about it.' I'm like, 'Okay, okay!'"
She later added, "[The concert] turned my mom into a full swiftie. Two of my cousins were there, too. Good time. Good time."
It's also clear that Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are fans of Clark, as they displayed when expressing their desire to go to a Fever game in 2025.
For now, it's Kelce's Chiefs who are playing games while Clark is in her WNBA offseason. And during Kansas City's NFL Playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18, Clark and Swift were seen sitting in Kelce's suite together.
Indy Star Sports reporter Chloe Peterson replied to a photo of the two on X and added, "Caitlin Clark is in Taylor Swift's suite at the Chiefs game today:
"Taylor Swift extended an invitation to the Chiefs game when CC went to the Eras Tour in Indianapolis."
The NFL's TikTok account also posted a video of Swift and Clark hugging after a big Kelce catch, which has since been reposted on X by @swifferupdates.
Clearly these two icons are having a great time together watching their favorite team take on the Texans.