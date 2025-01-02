Caitlin Clark Conveys How Taylor Swift Turned Her Family into Fans
It's no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is a massive fan of pop music sensation Taylor Swift.
This was conveyed once again after Clark found the time to attend not one, but two Taylor Swift concerts in early November as part of Swift's Eras tour, which took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
On Tuesday, Clark's appearance on the "New Heights" podcast (which is co-hosted by Travis Kelce, the NFL icon and boyfriend of Swift) was released. At one point in the episode, Clark discusses how Swift turned her mom into a fan.
"Electric. It was great," Clark said of the concert tour. "My mom was like begging me to take her. She was like, 'I gotta go, everybody is talking about it.' I'm like, 'Okay, okay!'"
Clark then discussed how on the one night she didn't go to the concert, she was on her balcony (which is close to Lucas Oil Stadium) trying to listen to as much of Swift's performance as she could.
"Full swiftie," Clark later added. "Turned my mom into a full swiftie. Two of my cousins were there, too. Good time. Good time."
Clark also discussed how she went to another Swift concert in Minnesota with some of her college friends.
"I don't know how you couldn't have a good time at something like that," She added of the concerts with a smile.
We know that both Swift and Kelce are also fans of Clark, as the Time magazine article that came out last month once Clark was named Athlete of the Year revealed that Swift and Kelce are planning to attend an Indiana Fever game.
Hopefully Swift will have as much fun there as Clark did at her concert.