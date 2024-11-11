Tyrese Haliburton's Girlfriend Calls 'Foul' on Caitlin Clark's Comment About Pacers Star's Toes
It's no secret that Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark have a good relationship with each other.
Haliburton has been supporting the Fever ever since he started playing for the Pacers, and his support increased once Clark joined the team (as did most of the women's basketball world).
The two-time NBA All-Star and gold medalist for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics also has a good relationship with Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who was an assistant coach for the Pacers last season before joining Butler University's coaching staff.
And Clark has reciprocated this support by appearing at multiple Indiana Pacers games (including one on Sunday, where she got a hilarious call-out from Knicks legend Clyde Frazier).
On Sunday, Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones posted a series of photos on her Instagram, one of which was of her and Haliburton posing at what appears to be the Pacers' practice facility.
The Pacers star is wearing sandals in the photo, which left his feet exposed. This prompted a comment from Clark on the post that wrote, "Damn ty put them toes away".
She also commented "Slay tho😍".
The comment about Haliburton's toes prompted a response from his girlfriend, who wrote, "@caitlinclark22 foul 🤣".
Clark is known to be unfiltered when commenting on her friends' social media posts, and this appears to be no different.
And given that Clark and Jones are clearly friends as well, her reaction to the post was clearly meant in jest.