Caitlin Clark Asserts WNBA Foes Are 'Sick' Over Fever Commissioner's Cup Win

The Indiana Fever won the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup on July 1, marking the first time that the franchise secured this in-season tournament. Many people (including ESPN) didn't seem to give Indiana a chance to beat Minnesota in this contest, which was largely because the Fever were without star guard Caitlin Clark.

But the Fever didn't need Clark to put on an extremely well-rounded performance on both ends, which included great performances from multiple players.

While the Fever are undoubtedly the most popular team in the league right now (which is largely owed to Clark), this isn't necessarily the case when it comes to how other players in the league view Indiana. Whether it's because opponents are resentful of Clark's success or popularity, there are several examples that suggest players on other teams are not rooting for Clark or the Fever to succeed.

This must have made their July 1 victory even sweeter. And Clark touched on this with a comment she made during teammate Sydney Colson's Instagram live session after their win on Tuesday.

"Guys, I just know everybody in the league is sick!" Clark said off-camera while her teammates were dancing and celebrating the win, per an X post from @nosyone4.

After Aliyah Boston and other players started laughing, Boston clapped and said, "They're pissed!"

CAITLIN SAID “I LNE EVERYBODY IN THE LEAGUE IS SICK” LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nIZpci1lnD — correlation (@nosyone4) July 2, 2025

It was awesome for fans to see a more relaxed and candid version of Clark and her teammates during this post-game celebration. Now the hope is that they'll see the same once Indiana can secure a WNBA championship.

