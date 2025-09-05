Caitlin Clark Best 2025 WNBA Season Moments: Superstar Made Memories Amid Injuries

Every women's basketball fan knows by now that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark will not be playing for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. She and Fever officials had a meeting on September 4 about her future, and ultimately decided that they've run out of time to try and get her back playing before the season ends without risking re-injury.

The 2026 WNBA schedule has not been released yet. Therefore, there's no way of knowing when the next time will be that fans can watch Clark playing in a competitive game (whether that be Unrivaled or in the WNBA).

If No. 22 decides to sit out Unrivaled like she did last season, it will likely mean that she won't play again until early to mid-May, which means fans will have had to wait about 10 months (retroactive to her July 15 injury, which was when she last played) to watch her again.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks on to the court during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That's a long time to wait. Therefore, fans would be wise to stay positive in what's sure to be a long waiting period. And what better way to pass the time than to reminisce on Clark's best moments of this 2025 season when she was healthy and competing on the court?

Caitlin Clark's Best 2025 Moments

1. Insane Preseason Logo Shot at the University of Iowa

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for a WNBA preseason game against the Brazil national team on May 4, 2025. | Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In hindsight, perhaps the most memorable play Clark made in 2025 occurred during her very first game, when the Fever faced the Brazilian National Team at Carver Hawkeye Arena in the preseason. This, of course, was Clark's stomping grounds during her legendary college tenure at the University of Iowa.

After Clark missed the Fever's first preseason game with quad tightness (a sign of things to come), Clark returned to the court one day later for this contest. And in the third quarter, Clark was dribbling down the court and pulled from behind the spot on the arena's floor that commemorates the place where she broke the NCAA all-time scoring record.

Caitlin Clark from DEEPER than her 22 logo on the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WMy1xAVPcV — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 4, 2025

After draining this bucket from behind her own logo, Clark turned around and pointed to ESPN's play-by-play man, Ryan Ruocco.

At this point (May 4), fans had waited 221 days since Clark's last time competing. And this shot served as a reminder to the women's basketball world what they had been missing.

2. Bucket-Getting Barrage Against the Defending WNBA Champions

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket with New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30)in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There's no question what Clark's best individual performance was of the 2025 WNBA season. It came against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on June 14, when she scored 32 points (including making seven three pointers) while also tallying 9 assists and 8 rebounds in the 102-88 win, which was the first time the Liberty had lost on the year.

At one point at the end of the first quarter, Clark drained three consecutive three pointers in less than a minute of game time in front of her home crowd.

CAITLIN CLARK WITH BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK THREES 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZASVisSIdR — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2025

While Clark dealt with some shooting woes during this second professional season (which was likely owed in part to the various injuries she had to endure), this scoring display served as a reminder of what Clark can do when she's at her best.

3. A Passing Masterclass

Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball while Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark dealt with some regression in her scoring and overall shooting this season. But she didn't lose anything when it came to her ability to pass the ball to her teammates and create offense for Indiana.

This is shown by Clark's 8.8 assists per game (115 assists total) being the second-highest in the WNBA this year.

And what better way to reflect on Clark's passing than to include every single one of her 2025 assists in a video? Thankfully, that's what one of Clark's devoted fans did and posted it on social media.

With Caitlin Clark's season over, time to bring this back



All 115 Assists of Caitlin Clark from 2025 seasonpic.twitter.com/BjJNPeuGbv — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) September 5, 2025

Fans are within their rights to be in their feelings right now, after what has felt like a lost season from Clark.

However, setbacks like what happened will make Clark's greatness to come even more satisfying, and force fans to savor more insane moments that No. 22 is sure to produce when she's back healthy on the basketball court.

