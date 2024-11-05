Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence to ESPN About Potentially Playing in Unrivaled
As it was for much of the WNBA's 2024 season, the eyes of the women's basketball community were focused on the Indiana Fever on Monday.
This was because of the press conference officially announcing Stephanie White as the franchise's new head coach, which included a lot of heartwarming moments between White and the three Fever players (Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull) who were in attendance.
There's a lot of optimism regarding the Fever's future right now. However, the women's basketball community as a whole was also given a reason to be optimistic Monday, after ESPN writer Michael Voepel released an article that included compelling comments from Clark about potentially playing in the Unrivaled women's basketball league.
Last week, an October 31 article from Sports Business Journal's Tom Friend revealed, "According to sources, speculation is Clark is leaning '60/40' to saying 'yes'," to playing in Unrivaled.
While this was a positive development, we hadn't Clark speak out her decision publicly — until Voepel's ESPN article released on Monday.
"There has been much speculation about whether the league will be able to lure Clark, who has been noncommittal. Clark said Monday she had no deadline in her mind about deciding," Voepel wrote.
"We'll see," Clark said of the decision to play in Unrivaled in the article. "I don't know. Just taking it as it goes ... see if I want to play eventually."
Granted, Clark isn't giving away too much here, and she seems to be still undecided. But the fact that she's willing to admit she's still considering the idea should give those looking forward to Unrivaled a reason to feel good on Monday.