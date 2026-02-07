Caitlin Clark’s Brother Reignites Payton Pritchard Comparison With 3 Words

As great as Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was during her first broadcasting gig for NBC's Basketball Night in America game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, what has persisted the most from that appearance was an unsavory comparison that NBA legend Reggie Miller made when Clark was standing to his right.

Miller was asked whether there's a player in the NBA that reminds him of Clark, and he said, "I like Payton Pritchard from Boston. The way he's able to handle the basketball, he makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here, [he] isn't afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she is soon to be."

Miller was certainly not trying to throw any shade Clark's way. Still, the fact that he compared the biggest star in women's basketball history to a (solid) role player on the Celtics raised a lot of eyebrows among the basketball community.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark (left) and NBA former player Reggie Miller. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Miller has caught a lot of flak for his comment, to the point where he and Pritchard have both addressed it. As for Clark, while she appeared taken aback by the comment when it was said on live television, she clearly hasn't taken it to heart.

In fact, she seems to be having her own fun with it. After Pritchard sank a buzzer-beater jumper at the end of the first quarter of his team's February 3 game against the Dallas Mavericks, Clark simply responded to an X video of Pritchard's made shot with, "😏😏😏".

Colin Clark Brings Payton Pritchard Chatter Back With Hilarious Comment

While chatter surrounding this comparison has died down in recent days, it has been reignited in hilarious fashion on the evening of February 6.

Clark made an Instagram post showing several photos of her hooping at the Fever's practice court with the caption, "friday at the office 💼💛🩵⭐️".

One of the top comments is from her younger brother Colin, who wrote, "Payton Pritchard type".

It will be interesting to see whether Clark offers any response to this quip from her younger brother. Even if she didn't publicly, one would imagine that she weighed in on the comment to Colin privately.

