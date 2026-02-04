Caitlin Clark Has Perfect Response Amid Payton Pritchard Comparisons

The internet had a field day after NBA legend Reggie Miller compared Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark to Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics.

"I like Payton Pritchard from Boston. The way he's able to handle the basketball, he makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here, isn't afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she is soon to be," Miller said when asked if there is player that reminds him of Clark on the NBA on NBC telecast.

Even Clark herself appeared a little taken aback in the moment by Miller's take. That's because while Pritchard is an excellent player, Clark is the biggest star in the WNBA and her game has generally been compared to all-time greats in the NBA.

Caitlin Clark’s face reaction when Reggie Miller compared her game to Payton Pritchard is just 😂😂😂.



This led to lots of laughs and discussions, with another NBA legend, Paul Pierce, also of Celtics fame, labeling the whole ordeal an "embarrassment".

It's clear Clark has been aware of the conversation, because on Tuesday night she offered the perfect response—in a bit of trolling fashion.

Pritchard ended the first quarter of the Celtics game against the Dallas Mavericks with a buzzer beater pullup in the lane, a highlight the team account shared on social media.

To which Clark offered a response, quoting the post with three emojis, "😏😏😏".

To the surprise of no one, her hilarious nod to the topic immediately went viral.

Clark Receives Rave Reviews for NBA Analyst Debut

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up to Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum (10) after she travels with the ball Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the reaction to the Pritchard comparison, which was of course not that deep and came amid heaps of praise from Miller, the real takeaway for many was how natural Clark was on the broadcast.

She touched on a bevy of topics, including the current state of WNBA CBA talks, and also revealed that she looks to Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic for inspiration on how to improve her skillset.

She even played a friendly game of N-B-C (using HORSE rules) against former 20-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford.

As good as Clark was in her debut as a television analyst, obviously fans are hoping the CBA gets settled and she can get back on the floor for a fully healthy WNBA season with the Fever. And she mentioned how she is ready to go.

"Obviously, I only appeared in 13 games last year," Clark said. "More than anything, I'm just itching to get back out on the court. I kinda feel like myself again."

And in seeing her response to the Pritchard talk, it's clear Clark is not only healthy physically, but also still has a healthy sense of humor.