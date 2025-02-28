Caitlin Clark Called Fever vs Sky United Center Change Last WNBA Season
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are no strangers to teams changing venues to accommodate more fans when they come to town. It was a common occurrence during the 2024 WNBA season and now the same is happening for the upcoming 2025 campaign, with the latest announcement coming in regards to upcoming road showdowns against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
And while this news should come as no surprise, particularly given the extra attention whenever Clark and Reese face off, the Fever sensation is probably surprised it took this long. That's because the move to the much larger arena was something Clark called for last season.
After a game against the Atlanta Dream in June, Clark said this about the next contest set for Chicago. "I'm surprised we're not playing at the United Center. I thought that would've been really good for the game and really good for all the women's basketball fans out in Chicago."
She then added (jokingly) that the decision was above her pay grade. As it turns out, her request was simply a year early.
The relocated games between the Fever and Sky now set for June 7 and July 27 will be the first two WNBA games ever played at the United Center, which is the highest capacity arena in the NBA. Those two contests make up less than half of the five meetings the two squads have on the schedule, however.
Clark's question from last season turned out prescient given the change of scenery for the Fever and Sky in Chicago. But it probably wasn't that hard to predict, considering Caitlin Clark is used to capacity crowds.