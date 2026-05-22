Caitlin Clark Calls Out 'Crazy' Narratives Around Her Playing Status

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was a late scratch from her team's May 20 game against the Portland Fire.

The timing of the announcement was much-discussed on social media, as fans online went wild with theories as to why Clark's playing status was revealed so close to the contest.

Clark clearly saw this speculation and set the record straight in detail before Friday's game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks with media | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Gets Clear About Why She Didn't Face Portland Fire

When Clark was asked to speak about her Tuesday and Wednesday, she said, "I was hoping you'd ask! Okay, so, I woke up—Tuesday, I was here. I got treatment, as I've done many practices before, as many of my teammates have done. I had every intention of playing, didn't indicate I wasn't going to play. Approached Wednesday, the day of our game, as that I was 100% playing," per an X post from Tony East.

"Woke up Tuesday, was a little sore, texted our training staff," Clark said before jokingly going over what breakfast she had that morning, as if to emphasize the detail with which she was recalling the day's events. She then added, "Then I had PT at home. Then I came down here at like one o'clock, and tried to do everything I can, got on the court, I lifted, and went through a hard workout.

"And I actually went back and looked, because of all these narratives that are going crazy online, about when I told my mom I wasn't gonna play the game. 4:47, you guys found out at 5:20. So one of the most important people of my life found out 40 minutes before you guys," Clark continued.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark was then asked who made the final call not to play, and said, "I think, at the end of the day, it's me and my confidence. Obviously I have a great team around me. It's not only me... Coming back from injury and having three soft tissue injuries is a real mental challenge."

She then made a hand motion signalling a wave, emphasizing the up-and-down nature of coming back from injuries. Clark continued, "These are the best players in the world. And if I don't feel 100% confident in my life, in game five of the year, I don't know if it's really worth it in that scenario. I want to play every game, I want to play 44 games in a season. I'm doing everything I can to do that... But there's moments where I still struggle a little bit, and I get in my head, and things like that. And I'm sore.

"That's just the reality of it. You can ask any athlete, you can ask any basketball player," she added. "They'll tell you the same exact thing."

Asked Caitlin Clark:



-A timeline of her Tuesday and Wednesday

-Who made the final call on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/nS9lqPJVpH — Tony East (@TonyREast) May 22, 2026

Clark was clearly irked about these narratives, and is surely glad to be on the court Friday so they can be put in the rearview mirror. It also stands to reason the confidence she referred to will continue to build each time she steps on the court healthy, helping her clear the remaining hurdles from last year's injuries.