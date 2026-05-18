WNBA's Caitlin Clark Exclusion From Fever Game Graphic Sparks Controversy

It's the WNBA's job to market its product to an audience of viewers. One of the biggest ways they can do this is through social media posting, particularly when games are taking place, so that fans know when their favorite teams and players are competing.

When it comes to WNBA players with a lot of fans, there are none more prevalent than Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who is the league's biggest name by far. However, the WNBA decided not to use Clark's photo in a May 17 graphic promoting Indiana's game against the Seattle Storm.

Instead, they used Fever rookie Raven Johnson.

Do not disturb, the W is on today 😏



The @LVAces visit the @AtlantaDream for a must-watch matchup at 1:30pm/ET on NBC and Peacock.



Then, the @seattlestorm face-off against the @IndianaFever at 6pm/ET on NBCSN and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/mMDfp34EUU — WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2026

Over a day later, this post has absolutely blown up. It currently has over 5.2 million views and over 1,000 comments on X alone. The vast majority of these comments are angry Caitlin Clark fans upset about the WNBA not using her in the promotional graphic, as if that's an example of them trying to detract from her stardom.

The most viral reaction to this came from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is an unabashed Caitlin Clark fan.

He initially replied to the graphic with an X post that read, "If this is real and I think it is this is the most idiotic promo I’ve ever seen in sports. I like Raven Johnson. But to not put Caitlin Clark on every graphic for every Fever game is literally the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Like would you ever promote a Lakers game without LeBron? Spurs without Wemby? OKC without SGA? It’s so intentional I can’t wrap my brain around it. How can this league be so god damn stupid? #caitlin".

If this is real and I think it is this is the most idiotic promo I’ve ever seen in sports. I like Raven Johnson. But to not put Caitlin Clark on every graphic for every Fever game is literally the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Like would you ever promote a Lakers game… https://t.co/r9l1DnWAeY — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 17, 2026

Portnoy also went on a video rant about this topic, where he concluded that the WNBA "hates" Caitlin Clark because of this decision.

But it isn't just Portnoy, as other members of the sports media world have reacted and called the WNBA out for what they believe was a critical mistake.

Caitlin Clark Not Being on a Graphic Isn't a Big Deal

Ultimately, it feels rather ridiculous that so many people are upset about Clark not being on the graphic. Those who actually follow the WNBA know that she's on the Fever, which means they still took that graphic as a reminder to tune in if they wanted to watch her play.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And there's no doubt Clark will be promoted plenty with her back to form and the WNBA season in full gear.